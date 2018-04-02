Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, an anti-apartheid stalwart and wife of Nelson Mandela when he was imprisoned on Robben Island, died on Monday, her personal assistant Zodwa Zwane told Reuters. She was 81.

Zwane gave no further details but said a statement would be released later.

During her ex-husband's 27-year incarceration for his fight against apartheid, Madikizela-Mandela campaigned for his release and for the rights of black South Africans, undergoing detention, banishment and arrest.

Nelson Mandela died in 2013 and made no mention of Madikizela-Mandela in his will.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.