South African anti-apartheid stalwart Winnie Mandela dies aged 81: report

During Nelson Mandela's 27-year incarceration, she campaigned for her then-husband's release and for the rights of her black countrymen.

by Reuters
Nelson Mandela and his then-wife Winnie raise their fists and salute cheering crowds upon his release from prison on Feb. 11, 1990.Alexander Joe / AFP - Getty Images file

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, an anti-apartheid stalwart and wife of Nelson Mandela when he was imprisoned on Robben Island, died on Monday, her personal assistant Zodwa Zwane told Reuters. She was 81.

Zwane gave no further details but said a statement would be released later.

During her ex-husband's 27-year incarceration for his fight against apartheid, Madikizela-Mandela campaigned for his release and for the rights of black South Africans, undergoing detention, banishment and arrest.

Nelson Mandela died in 2013 and made no mention of Madikizela-Mandela in his will.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

