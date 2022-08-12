South Korea to ban 'Parasite'-style basement homes after deadly floods

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s capital has vowed to move people out of dangerous basement apartments made famous by the movie "Parasite," after three members of a family who lived in the low-income housing died in record flooding this week.

The rains inundated Seoul and the country’s north from Monday to Wednesday, leaving at least 11 people dead, with eight still missing as of Thursday.

The dead included a family who were trapped underground in their home, leading to a national outcry and calls for government action on glaring social inequalities.

Now, officials say they will no longer grant permits for the small apartments — often cramped and dingy homes known as "banjiha," which were featured in Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning film — and work to convert existing homes.

“Homes in the basements and half-basement or banjiha are backward housing models that threaten the vulnerable group of people and they must go,” Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon's office told NBC News on Friday.

The family of three were a 12-year-old girl, her mother and the mother's sister, who had Down syndrome. They all drowned in their basement home in the southern Gwanak district of Seoul on Monday, on the first day of a fierce rainfall that caused flooding up to 15 inches deep in the area. All but two families in the area were evacuated by emergency services, according to city officials.

The mother, identified as Hong by her labor union, worked as a sales associate at a duty-free store an hour from her home.