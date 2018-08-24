Subscribe to Breaking News emails

South Korea's ex-president gets longer jail term over corruption

Park Geun-hye was elected as South Korea's first female president in late 2012.
by Reuters /
South Korean ousted leader Park Geun-hye arrives at a court in Seoul
Park Geun-hye arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea, in August 2017.Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters file

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye had her lengthy prison sentence for corruption in office extended by an appeals court Friday.

In April, a district court sentenced Park to 24 years in jail and fined her 18 billion won ($16.8 million) over bribery, extortion, abuse of power and other charges.

That ruling came a year after she was removed from office following months of street rallies over the corruption scandal that also led to the arrests of dozens of high-profile figures.

The Seoul High Court handed out a 25-year prison sentence Friday after concluding Park took more money in bribes than initially believed. The court increased her fine to 20 billion won ($17.8 million).

The court said both Park and prosecutors have one week to appeal.

Park is the daughter of late dictator Park Chung-hee. She was elected as South Korea's first female president in late 2012.

Image: Park Geun-hye (right, back row) with her family as a child
Park Geun-hye (right, back row) with her late father and former President Park Chung-hee (center), mother Yook Young-soo (left), sister Park Geun-young and brother Park Ji-man during her school days.YONHAP FILE / EPA

Her stunning fall dealt a serious blow to conservatives in South Korea, helping liberal Moon Jae-in score an easy victory in a presidential by-election in May last year.

Park has called herself a victim of political revenge.

In July, Park received an additional eight years in prison for abusing state funds and violating election law in a separate election law. That made the 66-year-old face the prospect of more than three decades behind bars.

