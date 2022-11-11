South Korea official reportedly found dead amid probe into fatal Halloween crush

A South Korean police official who was being investigated in connection with the deadly Halloween crowd crush was found dead at his home on Friday, local media reported Friday.

The Yonhap news agency, citing unnamed police officials, reported that the 55-year-old official was in charge of intelligence affairs at the Yongsan Police Station. He was identified only by his last name, Jeong.

NBC News called Yongsan Police Station and was told they “did not have any information.”

The station covered Itaewon, the popular nightlife district in the capital Seoul where 156 people were killed and 151 injured as they partied on Oct. 29 in one of the worst peacetime disasters in South Korea’s history.

Many of the revelers were in their teens and 20s and dressed in costumes for the country’s first Halloween celebration without Covid restrictions in three years, when a crowd surge began in a sloped and narrow alleyway, setting off a deadly panic.

Tributes to the victims of the Halloween crush on Nov. 1, in Seoul. Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

Two American college students were among 26 foreign nationals who were killed, according to officials. Anne Gieske attended the University of Kentucky, and Steven Blesi attended Kennesaw State University.

Jeong was found dead at his home in Seoul by a family member, Yonhap reported, citing the police officials. The agency added that no suicide note was found.

He had faced accusations of deleting an internal intelligence report warning of a serious accident, after an investigation began into police responses to the incident, according to Yonhap.

Lawmakers criticized the suspected removal of the documents at a parliamentary session on Monday, and urged the arrest and punishment of those in charge.

The Yongsan Police Station, fire station and ward office are also under investigation over suspicions that they failed to adequately respond to the disaster.

Facing heavy criticism over its handling of the tragedy, particularly after transcripts of emergency calls showed that many people had raised alarm over the imminent danger and asked for help hours before the crush occurred, police have admitted to making mistakes that night and said that authorities failed to anticipate the danger.

Within hours of the incident, Hong Ki-hyun, chief of the National Police Agency’s Public Order Management Bureau, said that officials had expected a crowd but not large-scale casualties.

“I was told that police officers on the scene didn’t detect a sudden surge in the crowd,” he said. “I regret the error in the judgment call of these officers.”