Spain's historic women-dominated Cabinet takes office

Women represented 64.7 percent of the new Cabinet, above the 62.5 percent that the Finnish government scored in 2015 according to the statistics of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Most of the new ministers referred to the female majority in their oath-taking on Thursday before King Felipe VI.

A court ruling over a kickbacks-for-contracts scheme involving the conservative Popular Party prompted a no confidence vote against Mariano Rajoy, prime minister since 2011.

Sanchez replaced Rajoy last week. He has defined his government as feminist, progressive, pro-European and “a loyal reflection of the best in the society that it aspires to serve.”

Spanish minister for economic affairs Nadia Calvino takes oath of office in presence of Spain's King Felipe VI at La Zarzuela palace in Madrid on June 7, 2018. J. J. Guillen / AFP - Getty Images

Carmen Calvo, an expert in constitutional law and former culture minister, will be Sanchez’s deputy prime minister and also in charge of the resurrected Ministry of Equality.

The government “has to work to reduce inequalities and achieve great equality, which affects men and women,” Calvo said on Friday in a brief ceremony to take over the government’s no. 2 position from Soraya Saenz de Santamaria.