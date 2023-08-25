Spanish soccer president refuses to resign despite kissing a player on the lips at Women’s World Cup

BARCELONA, Spain — The president of the Spanish soccer federation refused to resign Friday despite an uproar for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final.

Luis Rubiales told an emergency general assembly of the federation “I won’t resign” four times in quick succession and claimed he was a victim of a witch hunt by “false feminists.”

Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the award ceremony after Spain beat England in the final in Sydney, Australia, marring the title celebrations with his actions.

Several Spanish media outlets had reported on Thursday that Rubiales was planning to step down.

Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish soccer federation, speaks Friday at an emergency general assembly meeting in Las Rozas. Real Federación Española de / Europa Press via AP / AP

Instead, he said the kiss was “mutual and with the consent” of Hermoso. He received various applause from the overwhelming male assembly.

Hermoso had said in a video streamed on social media after the kiss last Sunday that “I didn’t like it, but what can I do.”