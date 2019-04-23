Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 23, 2019, 11:08 AM UTC / Updated April 23, 2019, 12:41 PM UTC By Sanjeev Laxman and Ben Kesslen

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s minister of defense said the coordinated Easter Sunday attacks that killed at least 321 people were retaliation for the recent Christchurch mosque massacre in New Zealand.

“Extremist group named National Thowheed Jamaath carried out Sunday's terror attacks in response to terror attacks in Christchurch," Defense Minister Ruwan Wijewardene said.

The shooting in March in New Zealand that left 50 dead, and caused that country to take swift action to approve new gun control laws.

New Zealand officials classified the alleged gunman in the Christchurch shooting as a "right-wing extremist terrorist" who appeared to post a manifesto detailing his white-supremacist worldview, and had donated to a far-right Austrian group.

Wijewardene offered little evidence to support the link between the two attacks, not revealing his source.

Sri Lanka is a primarily Buddhist country, with significant Muslim, Christian, and Hindu minorities. While anti-Muslim bigotry has risen in the country recently, there isn't a history of violence and tension between the country's Muslim and Christian communities.

Wijewardene also said the “weakness” of Sri Lanka’s security apparatus, which had warnings of an impending attack on the nation's churches, is to blame for failing to prevent the nine bombings, according to the Associated Press.

"We never expected it to be so big," Hemasiri Fernando, the chief of staff to Sri Lankan's president, told NBC News on Monday. "We never thought it would happen so soon."

Two days after the attack, ISIS claimed responsibility, but produced no evidence to explain its involvement.

The coordinated attack, which set of a wave of concurrent explosions, hit three churches and three luxury hotels. Among the dead was an 11-year-old student from Washington, D.C., who was having breakfast with family at the time of the attack.

Amelie Linsey, 15, and Daniel Linsey, two dual U.S.-U.K. siblings, were also killed while eating breakfast at the Shangri-La Hotel on the last day of a family vacation. At least 500 people were injured in the attacks.

After the bombing, Sri Lanka authorities blocked social media, saying it would halt the spread of false information and hopefully reduce tensions throughout the country.

Laxman reported from Colombo, Kesslen reported from New York City.