April 22, 2019, 9:30 AM GMT / Updated April 22, 2019, 10:28 AM GMT By Bill Neely, Linda Givetash and Shammas Ghouse

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lankan authorities were warned about a terrorist plot two weeks before a series of Easter Sunday blasts that killed at least 290 people, government officials confirmed Monday.

Rajitha Senaratne, the country's health minister and a spokesman for its Cabinet, said international intelligence agencies had informed Sri Lankan counterparts on April 4 that churches and tourist destinations were being targeted. Five days later, police were given the names of suspects behind the plot.

Shoes and belongings of victims after St. Sebastian's Church was bombed. JEWEL SAMAD / AFP - Getty Images

A wave of near-simultaneous explosions carried out by seven suicide bombers hit three churches and three luxury hotels on Sunday, officials said. Police later reported two further explosions.

Around 500 people were injured and at least 27 foreign nationals were among the dead.

Hemasiri Fernando, the chief of staff to Sri Lankan's president, also told NBC News that the country's security agencies had been alerted in advance.

"We never expected it to be so big," Fernando said. "We never thought it would happen so soon."

According to Fernando, Sri Lankan officials were warned that "a small group" that was "very well organized and powerful" had been plotting an attack.

FBI investigators are assisting with the investigation, Fernando added.

"We will make sure that in time to come we will tighten the security measures and see that nothing of this sort will take place again," he said.

Police said 24 suspects had been arrested, but no one has claimed responsibility so far.

Senaratne blamed National Thowheed Jamath, a local Islamist group, for the attacks.

The interior of St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, Sri Lanka, in the aftermath of Sunday's attack. ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP - Getty Images

Blasts occurred at St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo, St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, a Catholic majority town north of Colombo, and a church in the eastern town of Batticaloa.

The hotels targeted included the Shangri-La Colombo, Kingsbury Hotel and Cinnamon Grand Colombo — all popular with foreign tourists.

Bill Neely and Shammas Ghouse reported from Colombo, and Linda Givetash from London.