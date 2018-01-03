LONDON — One man was killed and others were wounded Wednesday in a stabbing attack in Ireland, authorities said.

A suspect was arrested after the incident, which occurred shortly before 9 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET) in Dundalk, police said.

Three separate crime scenes were cordoned off by investigators. The victim was not identified.

"A number of other people have also been injured in this incident but their injuries are unknown at present," police said in a statement.

No further details were given, and investigators did not say if terrorism was suspected.

Irish TV station 3 News reported that the suspect was an 18-year-old Syrian and the victim was from Asia. NBC News could not immediately confirm that report.

Dundalk is located a few miles south of the border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K.