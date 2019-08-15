Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Alexander Smith

LONDON — A man was stabbed in or around the British interior ministry on Thursday, police said.

Police initially said the victim's injuries were life-threatening before updating to say his life was not in danger.

Another man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and is in custody at a police station, according to a statement from London's Metropolitan Police.

"Inquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the incident," the statement said.

The stabbing happened on Marsham Street in or around the Home Office. A Reuters photographer saw a man with facial injuries and blood on his front being led from the building.

According to Reuters, a police spokeswoman said it was too early to say whether the incident was linked to the Home Office but there was no suggestion it was terrorism-related.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for details.

Image: Alexander Smith of NBC News.Alexander Smith

Alexander Smith is a London-based senior reporter for NBC News Digital.

Reuters contributed.