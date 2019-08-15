Breaking News Emails
LONDON — A man was stabbed in or around the British interior ministry on Thursday, police said.
Police initially said the victim's injuries were life-threatening before updating to say his life was not in danger.
Another man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and is in custody at a police station, according to a statement from London's Metropolitan Police.
"Inquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the incident," the statement said.
The stabbing happened on Marsham Street in or around the Home Office. A Reuters photographer saw a man with facial injuries and blood on his front being led from the building.
According to Reuters, a police spokeswoman said it was too early to say whether the incident was linked to the Home Office but there was no suggestion it was terrorism-related.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for details.