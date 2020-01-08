BREAKING: Trump says Iran appears to be standing down after attack, announces new sanctions

Stowaway's body found in plane's landing gear at Paris airport

Air France expressed its "deepest sympathy and compassion at this human tragedy."
Image: A Boeing 777 jetliner, belonging to Air France Sept. 10, 2019.
An Air France jetliner. Larry MacDougal / AP file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Reuters

The body of a stowaway has been found in the landing gear of an aircraft that landed in Paris after a flight from the Ivory Coast in West Africa, carrier Air France said on Wednesday.

France's national airline said an investigation was underway.

"Air France confirms that the lifeless body of a stowaway was found in the landing gear compartment of the aircraft operating flight AF703 from Abidjan to Paris-Charles de Gaulle on 7 January 2020," Air France said in a statement.

The airline also expressed its "deepest sympathy and compassion at this human tragedy."

Air France declined to comment on French media reports that the stowaway was a child.

A source in the office of the local prosecutor leading the investigation said she was not aware of the stowaway's age or identity.

Reuters