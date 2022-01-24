A man who was discovered hiding in the wheel section of a cargo plane at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport on Sunday survived an 11-hour flight, Dutch military police have said.

"The man is doing well under the circumstances and has been transported to the hospital," said the military police, or Marechaussee, in a statement on Sunday. They said that the stowaway had been found in the nose wheel of the cargo plane that had flown from South Africa.

In a statement to Reuters, Marechausse spokeswoman Joanna Helmonds said the man's age and nationality had yet to be determined.

"Our first concern of course was for his health," she said. "This is definitely very unusual that someone was able to survive the cold at such a height — very, very unusual."

As of Monday morning, the man's status was unclear. NBC News has contacted the Dutch military police for further comment.

A spokesperson for freight carrier Cargolux confirmed the incident, telling NBC News the airline was investigating the matter.

"We are not in a position to comment until the authorities and the airline have completed their investigations," the spokesperson said.

The only Cargolux flight arriving at Schiphol on Sunday was a freighter that travelled from Johannesburg and made a stop in Nairobi, Kenya, according to online flight tracking platform FlightRadar24.

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.