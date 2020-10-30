Strong earthquake hits Turkey and Greece

ISTANBUL — An earthquake of magnitude 7 struck the Aegean sea Friday causing buildings to collapse in the Turkish city of Izmir, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and a local official who reported the damage.

The earthquake, which struck near Greek islands off Turkey, was felt along Turkey’s Aegean coast where local media broadcast pictures of damaged buildings in Izmir. It was also felt in Greece, according to Reuters.

The quake hit around 2.50 p.m. local time (7:50 a.m. ET), according to the governor of Izmir, who also said some buildings had collapsed.

Turkey's Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu tweeted that there were reports that six buildings had collapsed in Izmir province.

Images posted on social media showed one building in Sakarya Street in Izmir city entirely collapsed with people climbing over the wreckage that was strewn with what appeared to be clothes and household objects.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted Friday that “with all the means of our state, we stand by our citizens affected by the earthquake.”

The Mayor of Izmir, Tunç Soyer, tweeted that disaster teams were ready.

“I hope there will be no loss of life and property,” he added.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency put the magnitude of the earthquake at 6.6, while the U.S. Geological Survey said it was 7.0. It struck at around 1150 GMT (7:50 ET) and was felt along Turkey's Aegean coast and the northwestern Marmara region, media said.

The epicenter was some 17 km (11 miles) off the coast of the Izmir province, at a depth of 16 km, AFAD said. The U.S. Geological Survey said the depth was 10 km and that the epicenter was 33.5 km off Turkey's coast.

Residents of Samos, an island with a population of about 45,000, were urged to stay away from coastal areas, Eftyhmios Lekkas, head of Greece's organisation for anti-seismic planning, told Greece's Skai TV.

"It was a very big earthquake, it's difficult to have a bigger one," said Lekkas.

Ali Yerlikaya, the governor of Istanbul, where the quake was also felt, said there were no negative reports.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for details.