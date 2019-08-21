Breaking News Emails
A protest at a Hong Kong subway station suddenly escalated into a chaotic free-for-all on Wednesday night, with masked demonstrators bracing for a confrontation with police.
Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters had gathered for a sit-in at the Yuen Long MTR station, marking the one-month anniversary of a violent July 21 incident when peaceful demonstrators, wearing black, were attacked by mobs, dressed in white.
The protesters on Wednesday night observed a moment of silence. Then with no warning, some began overturning trash cans and started building makeshift barricades.
Hong Kong has been roiled by weeks of protests by demonstrators demanding greater democracy in the semi-autonomous city that had been under British rule until it was handed over to the People's Republic of China in 1997.
This is a developing story, check back for updates