Rival armed forces were locked in a deadly battle for control of Sudan on Monday, with nearly 100 civilians killed and the country’s capital, Khartoum, rocked by heavy fighting.

Three days of intense clashes between Sudan's military and a powerful paramilitary force has seen airstrikes, shelling and gunfire hit busy neighborhoods across the country as two rival generals vie for power.

The clashes are part of a power struggle between the armed forces, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces, led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. Despite mounting international pressure for a cease-fire, the violence threatened to spiral into a deeper conflict that could derail the country's bumpy transition to democracy.

Smoke rises as clashes continued in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on Sunday night. Mahmoud Hjaj / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The civilian death toll rose to 97, the Sudan Central Doctors’ Committee said early Monday, with almost 1,000 people injured. NBC News has not verified the number and it was unclear how many fighters may have been killed.

Heavy fighting and bombardment was reported Monday in the embattled capital, Khartoum, and nearby areas — a rare outbreak of violence in the bustling city that forced terrified residents to shelter inside.

"The conflict is everywhere," human rights lawyer Sherif Ali told NBC News by telephone from Khartoum.

"It’s madness," said Ali, 40, who fled his apartment in the city center for his extended family around the outskirts after the fighting erupted on Saturday. "We woke up that day to fighting and gunshots. We stayed in our houses no one able to go out. The first time to see such conflict in Sudan,” he said.

He described the presence of heavy artillery and fighter jets and said it was hard to decipher which military faction had the upper hand.

Shops are shut and food is running low, he said, with the streets of the capital deserted. The main international airport has also been damaged, with flights suspended.