Sudan formally recognizes Israel in U.S.-brokered deal

The east African country of Sudan on Friday became the third predominantly Muslim country to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel in a deal brokered by President Donald Trump less than two weeks before the election.

The agreement was negotiated on the U.S. side by Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner, Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz, national security adviser Robert O'Brien, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security official Miguel Correa.

"This is obviously a great breakthrough," Kushner told Reuters. "This is obviously going to create a big breakthrough peace between Israel and Sudan. Getting peace agreements done are not as easy as we are making them look right now. They are very hard to do."

Wasel Abu Youssef, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization's Executive Committee, told Reuters that Sudan's decision was a "new stab in the back" for the Palestinians.

The agreement with Sudan comes just over a month after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed the Abraham Accords at the White House, becoming the first Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel in decades. Egypt did so in 1979, and Jordan followed in 1994.

Trump has hailed the accords as "historic" and said they represented the "dawn of a new Middle East." He said at the time they were signed in September that "at least five or six other countries" would follow suit "very quickly."

As part of the agreement, Trump took steps to remove Sudan from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism — which has for decades hindered the impoverished nation's attempts to gain access to foreign financing.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok thanked the president for doing this in a tweet, which did acknowledge the agreement with Israel.

Thanks to President @realdonaldtrump for signing today the executive order to remove Sudan from #SSTL.

We're working closely with the US Administration & Congress to conclude the SSTL removal process in a timely manner.

We work towards int'l relations that best serve our people. — Abdalla Hamdok (@SudanPMHamdok) October 23, 2020

A former home of Osama bin Laden, Sudan earned America's wrath when it was accused of complicity in two Al Qaeda bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998, which killed hundreds.

Dozens of lawsuits connected to the attacks are making their way through the U.S. legal system as families seek financial damages worth billions of dollars. Sudan denies any wrongdoing, but has recently said it would consider the compensation claims, according to the national Sudan News Agency.

Relations with the U.S. showed further signs of thawing in August when Pompeo visited Sudan. Khartoum also appointed its first ambassador to Washington in almost a quarter-century in September.

The country of 43 million has been led by a fragile power-sharing Sovereignty Council government, made up of military members and civilians, since the dictator Omar al-Bashir was toppled last year after widespread protests.

Hailing Trump's decision to remove Sudan from the state sponsors of terrorism list, the Sovereignty Council said it was "a major breakthrough for Sudan, which will have its effects on the overall political and economic situation in the country as well as Sudan's foreign relations."

Ties with Israel remain a sensitive issue in Sudan. Although many will be relieved about the potential removal of U.S. sanctions and the promise of a revived economy, those Sudanese who support the Palestinians may see the deal as a betrayal.

A popular political slogan in the Arab world known as the "Three No's" was born in Khartoum in 1967: no peace, no recognition and no negotiations with Israel.

A February meeting in Uganda between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and head of the Sudanese State Council, Gen. Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, drew widespread protests in Sudan.

"This is a sensitive topic politically in Sudan and has the potential to further internal divisions," said Ahmed Soliman, an Africa research fellow at Chatham House, a London think tank.

"Sudan seems to be being arm-twisted, given its need for support for its fragile democratic transition, ailing economy and recent partial peace deal," he added.

Reuters contributed to this report.