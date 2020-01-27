Breaking News Emails
OSWIECIM, Poland — When more than 200 survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp gather there on Monday to mark 75 years since its liberation, many will do so for the last time.
Elderly survivors from the United States, Israel, Australia, South America, Russia, Slovenia and elsewhere will be among presidents, prime ministers and royalty from across the globe who will join the ceremony in southern Poland, which was under Nazi occupation during World War II.
The event will recall the moment Auschwitz was liberated by the Soviet army on Jan. 27, 1945.
Polish President Andrzej Duda and the head of the World Jewish Congress, Ronald Lauder, will lead a commemoration for the more than one million people slaughtered at Auschwitz, the vast majority of whom were Jewish.
World leaders gathered in Jerusalem last week for a separate event to commemorate the Holocaust. Poland's Duda boycotted that event over a disagreement with Russia over Poland's role in triggering World War II.
“This is about survivors. It’s not about politics,” Lauder said Sunday as he went to the death camp with several survivors.
Lauder warned that leaders must do more to fight anti-Semitism, including by passing new laws to combat it.
Many of the survivors lost parents and grandparents in Auschwitz or other Nazi death camps and some will be saying kaddish, the Jewish prayer for the dead — some alongside their own children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.
Sally Jassy, born in Lodz, Poland, in 1926, survived both Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany and Auschwitz.
Now living in Queens, New York, she told NBC News she had returned to remember those who couldn't escape.
"Auschwitz to me is a cemetery, and I am going to honor my people," she told NBC News.
On a tour of the camp, she explained what her message would be to her mother, who died in Auschwitz along with her father, brother, two sisters and dozens of cousins.
"I'd tell her, 'Ma, I want to tell you what I went through. And Ma please I love you, need your embrace, I you to touch me and kiss as you used to before."
Survivor David Marks, who now living in Sherman, Connecticut, was back at Auschwitz for the first time.
"I would love Hitler should be alive to see what I accomplished — that I'm alive," he said.
Bill Neely and Kiko Itasaka reported from Oswiecim, Poland. Patrick Smith reported from London.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.