By Janelle Griffith and Reuters

The suspect in the Strasbourg shooting that left three dead and 13 injured has been killed by police, French authorities said Thursday.

The announcement of the death of 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt comes after an intense manhunt involving hundreds of officers since the shooting Tuesday night outside the city's Christmas Market.

French security forces were trying to catch the Chekatt dead or alive, an official said earlier Thursday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.