A heist at a luxury jewelry store in Paris ended with a car chase, a suspect being shot in the leg and two arrests, police in the French capital said Wednesday.

Officers gave chase to a car containing three suspects after they were alerted to an armed robbery at the Bulgari store in Paris' Place Vendome at around noon local time (6 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, police told the Associated Press.

The car was later found abandoned, but police told the AP that two people were arrested in connection with the robbery and one suspect was shot in the leg by an officer before they were detained.

Police added that two scooters believed to have been used in the crime were also seized near the store which is situated in one of French capital's most expensive and luxurious shopping areas, where many of prestigious labels, including Cartier, Rolex and Chanel, base their flagship stores.

Up to $12 million worth of jewels were taken, Reuters reported. Police would not confirm this. The stolen items had not been recovered, a spokesperson for the Paris Prosecutor's Office told NBC News.

Bulgari confirmed that an armed robbery took place at their store, in an emailed statement to NBC News. But the luxury Italian jeweller, owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, would not confirm the value of the items that were taken.

Thanking the store's staff "for their calm reaction," the company said it would "now leave the police and justice department to carry out their investigations.

The prosecutor's office said Wednesday that one of the two people arrested had been released.

The city has seen several high-end jewelry robberies in recent months.

In July, armed thieves made off with jewelry worth almost $2.4 million from a Chaumet store near the famous central street Champs-Elysees.

Days later, two people armed with a Taser and tear gas robbed a Dinh Van jewelry store in central Paris.

In 2018, $5.4 million worth of jewelry was stolen from a Ritz Hotel situated in the Place Vendome Square.

Kim Kardashian was also famously robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry while visiting Paris in 2016.