Swedish girl, 8, pulls 1,500-year-old sword from lake in Sweden

Swedish girl, 8, pulls 1,500-year-old sword from lake in Sweden

The sword is believed to be about 1,500 years old.
by Associated Press 
Image: Sweden Sword
This photo taken in July 2018 and released by the Jonkopings lans Museum on Oct. 5 2018 shows a pre-Viking era sword in Jonkopings, Sweden.Annie Rosen / Jonkopings lans Museum via AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Her name conjures up Old Nordic tales about heroic accomplishments and that's exactly what Saga this summer did when she stumbled on a pre-Viking-era sword in a southern Sweden lake.

Saga Vanecek, 8, was helping her father with his boat in the Vidostern lake when she stepped on a 34-inch sword in a holster made of wood and leather. The sword is believed to be about 1,500 years old.

Girl finds 1,500-year-old sword in Swedish lake

Oct.05.201801:06

Mikael Nordstrom of the local Jonkoping County museum said Friday that the little girl's find prompted others to seek out long-lost treasures in a lake that had been diminished by drought.

A brooch from between 300 to 400 A.D. was eventually found.

Nordstrom said archaeologists are trying to understand why the items were there. For sacrificial purposes is one suggestion.

