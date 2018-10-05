Breaking News Emails
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Her name conjures up Old Nordic tales about heroic accomplishments and that's exactly what Saga this summer did when she stumbled on a pre-Viking-era sword in a southern Sweden lake.
Saga Vanecek, 8, was helping her father with his boat in the Vidostern lake when she stepped on a 34-inch sword in a holster made of wood and leather. The sword is believed to be about 1,500 years old.
Girl finds 1,500-year-old sword in Swedish lakeOct.05.201801:06
Mikael Nordstrom of the local Jonkoping County museum said Friday that the little girl's find prompted others to seek out long-lost treasures in a lake that had been diminished by drought.
A brooch from between 300 to 400 A.D. was eventually found.
Nordstrom said archaeologists are trying to understand why the items were there. For sacrificial purposes is one suggestion.