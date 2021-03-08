Syria's President Bashar al-Assad tests positive for Covid-19

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19, the Syrian presidency said in a statement Monday.

The president and his wife, Asma al-Assad, were tested for the coronavirus after they felt "mild symptoms," according to the statement, which confirmed that the test came back positive.

"Both are are in good health and in a stable condition, and they will continue to work during their home quarantine period that will last two or three weeks," the statement added.

Assad joins a growing list of world leaders who have tested positive for the coronavirus including French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former President Donald Trump.

The news comes the same month that the country marks 10 years of war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced half the population and decimated its economy.

Assad has been in power since 2000 and his family has ruled Syria for half-a-century.