Aisha has turned to faith to protect her and her six children. She has run out of other options.

“We are asking God for mercy and protection from the bombing and the airstrikes,” said the 48-year-old, who added that she has not seen her husband in two years. "God is all we have left, God is the only one on our side."

Aisha fled to Idlib from Aleppo as the Syrian city fell to government forces in July 2016.

Now, as the country’s main remaining rebel-held enclave faces the prospect of an imminent government offensive, she’s constantly afraid for her children.

“If I take them with me outside, I am scared. If I leave them inside the house, I’m also scared,” said Aisha, who asked that only her first name be used to protect her and her family from retaliation. “Wherever I go, I will still be scared for their lives.”

Aisha sits with daughter Hiba, 3, on her lap and one-and-a-half-year-old Amneh. NBC News

Some 7 million people have been driven from their homes across the country, and around 400,000 are believed to have been killed during the revolt to oust President Bashar al-Assad.

Last week, regime airstrikes swept Idlib — home to fighters and civilians displaced during the seven years of civil war. On Tuesday Assad’s main backer, Russia, hinted an offensive to retake the region was imminent.

With the backing of Russia and Iran, Assad has won back much of Syria. However, the presence of rebels backed by Turkey in Idlib complicates his government’s effort to retake the rest of the country.

Turkey’s position within the complex web of alliances in the conflict is largely aimed at halting the advance of U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters it sees as terrorists.

The U.S. also has around 2,000 of its own forces on the ground in Syria fighting Islamic State. The Trump administration announced on Friday that it is ending funding for stabilization projects in the country as it moves to extricate the U.S. from the conflict, citing increased contributions from anti-Islamic State coalition partners.

Syria and Russia have been accused of indiscriminately bombing civilians as they look to press their advantage and wipe out the last pockets of resistance. So there is good reason to worry for the residents of Idlib, which is run by a collection of rebel groups believed to be dominated by jihadists.

Humanitarian organizations are raising the alarm over Idlib, which is home to close to 3 million — many of whom, like Aisha, are originally from other parts of the country.

The head of the United Nations humanitarian task force for Syria, Jan Egeland, has warned of a “bloodbath” in the area.