Taiwan issues an air raid alert saying China has launched a satellite

The defense ministry urged caution days before the Beijing-claimed island holds elections that China has described as a choice between war and peace.
Taiwan’s defense ministry has issued an alert saying China has launched a satellite and urging caution. The Chinese reads "“Air Raid Alert.
An air raid alert issued to digital devices in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on Tuesday. Ng Han Guan / AP
By The Associated Press

Taiwan’s defense ministry issued an alert Tuesday saying China has launched a satellite and urging caution days before the island’s elections.

Taiwan holds presidential and parliamentary elections Saturday that China has described as a choice between war and peace.

In English, the presidential alert sent to residents’ mobile phones cautioned there was a missile flyover.

The alerts went off in the middle of an international news conference by Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. He clarified it was a satellite launch, told journalists not to worry, and proceeded with the news conference.

China views Taiwan, which is about 100 miles off China’s east coast, as a renegade province that must come under its control.

