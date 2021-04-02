Taiwan train crash kills at least 36, leaves dozens injured

At least 36 people were killed and dozens more were injured when a train derailed in Taiwan on Friday after apparently hitting a truck.

The train was carrying around 350 people, the country's fire department said.

The official Central News Agency said a truck "not parked properly" was suspected of sliding into the path of the train. The fire department showed a picture of what appeared to be the truck's wreckage next to the derailed train.

The express service traveling from the capital Taipei to Taitung on the southeast coast came off the rails north of Hualien in eastern Taiwan, the fire department said.

It was thought to be carrying many tourists and people heading home at the start of a long weekend before the crash, the island's worst rail disaster in decades.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.