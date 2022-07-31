Taliban are enforcing their rule with a vengeance, veteran correspondent warns

Veteran Afghanistan correspondent Lynne O’Donnell says she has never seen the Taliban more brutal or the millions of people the austere fighters again govern more wretched.

“I really never expected to find it as bad and as awful as I did. It’s a very very sad, unhappy, traumatized, depressed place,” she said after revealing she was forced to retract hard-hitting reports on the fundamentalist Islamic group.

“They’re worse,” she said, commenting on the changes in the Taliban since their first time in power more than 20 years ago.

The Australian journalist was speaking during a phone interview after being ejected from Afghanistan after just four days in the capital, Kabul. The account of her experiences there garnered widespread attention after she was visited by Taliban intelligence officers who she says brought her to their headquarters July 19 and demanded she give up her sources for previous reports.

O’Donnell said she was held in a messy office, where the four officers wanted her to apologize for her work from 2021, focusing on reports on members of the Afghan LGBTQ community and on minors being forced into a life of sexual servitude to Taliban members.

She said she was forced to recant reporting about the Taliban via Twitter, and issue tweets apologizing for three or four reports accusing authorities of forcefully marrying teenage girls.

A second tweet said the stories were “without any solid proof or basis, and without any effort to verify instances through on-site investigation or face-to-face meetings with alleged victims.”

“I was shouted at, I was abused, I was told I had to explain myself and every time I tried to explain myself, I was shouted down again. I was accused of being an agent for government intelligence agencies,” she said. During her four hours of detention, a gunman was always within sight, she said.

O’Donnell said she agreed to meet with the officers under duress. after they threatened to circulate her photograph and details to border patrol points across the country to prevent her from leaving if she refused.

She left the Afghan capital the following day, four days before her original departure flight.

The Taliban have a record of pressuring local journalists to publish favorable reports and threatening them if they are perceived to be too critical.

A Taliban spokesman last week denied that O’Donnell had been detained, but said she was no longer allowed to return to Afghanistan because she was “not doing journalism.”

In statements made to NBC News, Bilal Karimi rebuffed her claims, accusing the journalist of being part of a propaganda campaign launched by "enemies of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan."