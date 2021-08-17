Taliban announces 'amnesty,' urges women to join government

A Taliban official on Tuesday announced a general “amnesty” for all in Afghanistan and urged women to join its government following the movement's lightning takeover of the country.

Enamullah Samangani, member of Islamic Emirate’s cultural commission, made the comments on Afghan state television, which the militants now control.

“The Islamic Emirate don't want women to be victims," he said, using the militants' term for Afghanistan.

He added: “The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join.”

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country in Kabul. Zabi Karimi / AP

The statement follows chaos and panic in the country's capital after the swift departure of President Ashraf Ghani and the Taliban takeover of the capital. Afghans has mobbed the airport in an attempt to get flights out of the country as the United States and other governments rush to evacuate their citizens.

Meanwhile, women have been raising concerns about their future under a Taliban government, which stripped them of almost all their rights when it governed the country. U.S.-led forces overturned the Taliban at the end of 2001 after they refused to hand over the author of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Osama bin Laden.

Calm returned to Kabul's international airport Tuesday after a chaotic day saw hundreds of Afghans fleeing the Taliban rush the runway and hang off a U.S. Air Force flight, with several plunging to the deaths in chaos that killed at least seven people.

The crowds came Monday while the Taliban enforced their rule over the capital of 5 million people after a lightning advance across the country that took just over a week to dethrone the country’s Western-backed government. There were no major reports of abuses or fighting, but many residents stayed home and remained fearful after the insurgents’ takeover saw prisons emptied and armories looted.

A resolute U.S. President Joe Biden later said he stood “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw American forces and acknowledged the “gut-wrenching” images unfolding in Kabul. Biden said he faced a choice between honoring a previously negotiated withdrawal agreement or sending thousands more troops back to begin a third decade of war.

“After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces,” Biden said in a televised address from the White House.