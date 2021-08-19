The Taliban celebrated independence day for "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" on Thursday, marking the occasion with a declaration of victory over the United States and a reassertion of their regime as the country settled uneasily into life under the militant group’s rule.

But in Kabul and beyond, the challenges facing the Taliban in the wake of their rapid takeover were mounting: Thousands continued to defy warnings and beatings to seek evacuation via the capital's airport, a small and nascent opposition emerged in the form of protests and a potential armed rebellion, and the country's dire economic situation was coming clearly into view.

While questions remained over the exact nature of Afghanistan's next government and the group's claims to moderation, the Taliban’s reassertion of the Islamic Emirate — their name for Afghanistan — has nonetheless established a return to the militant group's control over the country in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal and just weeks before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

“Fortunately, today we are celebrating the anniversary of independence from Britain,” the Taliban said in a statement early Thursday commemorating the 1919 treaty that ended British rule in Afghanistan. “We at the same time as a result of our jihadi resistance forced another arrogant power of the world, the United States, to fail and retreat from our holy territory of Afghanistan.”

The U.S. invaded Afghanistan in the wake of the attacks, overthrowing the hard-line Taliban regime that had sheltered 9/11 architect and Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Two decades on, the militants are back in control after their lightning takeover and the U.S. is scrambling for the exits.

The Pentagon has said it is working with the Taliban to evacuate Americans and U.S. allies out of Afghanistan. U.S. officials said on Wednesday that 6,000 people have been evacuated to date, with roughly 4,500 American forces still on the ground.

President Joe Biden said that, if needed, U.S. forces could remain in Afghanistan past his Aug. 31 deadline to get every American out of the country.

On Thursday, thousands of Afghans were still risking their lives trying to reach Kabul airport to leave the country as the Taliban consolidated control.

The militants urged anyone who did not have the proper documentation to leave the area and said that 12 people have been killed in and around the airport either by gunfire or in stampedes since they seized control on Sunday, according to Reuters.

NBC News has not verified the number of dead.

While Kabul itself was relatively calm, NBC News witnessed a protest on the streets of the capital as some Afghans defied the Taliban and rallied in opposition to what many fear will be a return to the group's hard-line rule.

Videos sent to NBC News from the capital showed insurgents in military vehicles and on the ground, patrolling the streets with automatic rifles. One video showed a convoy of young Afghans, men and women, walking resolutely along a road with their backpacks and suitcases. It was unclear whether they were heading toward the airport.

Elsewhere in the capital, shops and street markets were open on Thursday and busy traffic resumed. A beauty salon, meanwhile, had images of women defaced using spray paint.

When the Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, they enacted laws that made women and girls almost invisible in public life. Wakil Kohsar / AFP via Getty Images

Since taking over the country, the Taliban have pledged to respect women’s rights and made guarantees of safety for the country's citizens in an effort to build a more moderate image.

But on Wednesday, striking images showed a bloodied woman and child, apparently beaten by Taliban fighters outside the Kabul airport despite the group's earlier assurances of "safe passage."

The militants also cracked down on a protest in the eastern city of Jalalabad, leaving at least three people dead according to a local resident and Reuters, after residents tried to install Afghanistan's national black, red and green flag in place of the Taliban banner.

The flag has emerged as an early symbol of resistance in some places.

In Khost, a city 90 miles southeast of Kabul, the Taliban enforced a 24-hour curfew an effort to to maintain order after unrest there. Markets and shops were shut and the group had conducted raids to arrest those behind the protests, one Taliban commander told NBC News on condition of anonymity.

“Our enemies are actually exploiting the issue of the flag," the commander said.

Taliban fighters have moved quickly to suppress public dissent. Wakil Kohsar / AFP - Getty Images

Those efforts to consolidate control and impose their regime threatened to undermine the Taliban's bid to project calm and moderation while establishing their rule.

The Taliban so far have offered no specifics on how they will lead, other than to say they will be guided by Sharia, or Islamic, law. They are in talks with senior officials of previous Afghan governments and in the meantime have urged people to return to work.

But they face a precarious economic reality of severe cash shortages as a dwindling supply of U.S. dollars prompts fears about rising food prices. Aid agencies, many of which have continued their work in the country, have been warning of a humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan and urging the international community to continue delivering critical aid.

“A humanitarian crisis of incredible proportions is unfolding before our eyes,” warned Mary Ellen McGroarty, the head of the World Food Program in Afghanistan. “This is really Afghanistan’s hour of greatest need, and we urge the international community to stand by the Afghan people at this time,” she said on Thursday.

While there has so far been no armed opposition to the Taliban since militant fighters swept across the country in a rapid blitz, there are early signs of a potential rebellion brewing in the one area of the country not under the group's rule.

Newly joined armed men, supporting the Afghan security forces against the Taliban, along a road in Panjshir province. Ahmad Sahel Arman / AFP - Getty Images

Videos that have emerged from the Panjshir Valley, north of Kabul, appear to show potential opposition figures gathering there, the Associated Press reported. Those include the country's vice president, Amrullah Saleh, who has declared himself a "legitimate caretaker president," as well as Ahmad Massoud, the son of the slain rebel leader Ahmad Shah Massoud.

In an opinion piece published by The Washington Post, Massoud asked for weapons and aid to fight the Taliban.

Speaking from his exile in the United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani appeared in a video on Wednesday in which he defended his rushed departure from Kabul to avoid bloodshed and claimed to be in consultations to return to Afghanistan.