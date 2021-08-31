WASHINGTON — Less than 24 hours before the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban stopped a bus headed for the Kabul airport and forced all the passengers off, saying the bus might be rigged with explosives and had two possible suicide attackers on board, according to the account of a U.S. citizen who was on the bus.

The U.S. citizen, whose name NBC News is withholding for security reasons, was on the bus with his six daughters on Sunday when the vehicle was stopped by Taliban fighters at the Panjsher Pumping Station just outside the airport, say two people familiar with the account. The Taliban told everyone to get off the bus.

The U.S. citizen and his daughters hid in a nearby drainage ditch until the Taliban gave them the all clear.

"The Taliban were absolutely instrumental," one senior Congressional aide familiar with the account said. "Without pulling that bus over there could have been an attack at the airport that could have killed people, including Americans."

The Pentagon has said publicly that the U.S. military worked with the Taliban to help Americans and Afghan nationals leave the country. But the level of coordination and assistance went well beyond what Pentagon leaders have stated in public, say three senior U.S. defense officials.

For more than a week, militants who fought the U.S. for two decades drove Americans through checkpoints, cleared streets so Americans could pass safely, and even carried luggage to the airport gates, according to the officials. They may have also prevented some attacks, say officials, though the three senior defense officials were unfamiliar with the bus incident.

"The Taliban had been very pragmatic and very business-like as we approached this withdrawal," the Commander of U.S. Central Command Gen. Frank McKenzie said on Monday hours after the last U.S. troops left Kabul. "I do know this, just speaking purely practically, as a professional, they helped us secure the airfield. Not perfectly, but they gave it a very good effort and it was actually significantly helpful to us, particularly here in the end."

While many Americans passed through Taliban checkpoints, there are also reports that some Americans and Afghans were beaten and turned away by the Taliban.

But the close coordination between the U.S. and the Taliban happened because both sides wanted U.S. troops to leave — and because both shared an enemy: ISIS. Last Thursday, an ISIS-K fighter exploded a suicide vest outside the Abbey Gate on the southeast side of the airport, killing 13 U.S. servicemembers and dozens of Afghan civilians.

Eager to assert their control over the country, the Taliban made it clear to the U.S. they did not want ISIS-K fighters to gain access to the airport.

At a briefing on Thursday after the attack at Abbey Gate, Gen. McKenzie said he believed the Taliban had prevented some attacks and the U.S. had been sharing some information with them. "They don't get the full range of information we have," he said. "But we give them enough to act in the time and space to try to prevent these attacks."

With the U.S. gone now, said McKenzie, "I do believe the Taliban is going to have their hands full with ISIS-K. And they let a lot of those people out of prisons, and now they're going to be able to reap what they sowed."

A text message

The cooperation between the U.S. and the Taliban was launched during a meeting with Taliban leader Mullah Baradar in Doha, Qatar, on Aug. 15. McKenzie said he told Baradar the U.S. would begin an evacuation mission and would defend evacuees if necessary. "While [the Taliban] stated their intent to enter and occupy Kabul," said McKenzie, "they also offered to work with us on a deconfliction mechanism to prevent miscalculation while our forces operated in close quarters."

McKenzie said he was blunt with the Taliban about what would happen if things didn't go smoothly, saying, "'If you challenge us, we're going to hurt you.'"

Beginning on Aug. 21 and continuing until the final hours of the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, the State Department sent a text message to the U.S. citizens who needed help leaving Afghanistan, instructing them to meet at one of two locations in Kabul: the Ministry of Interior building on the southeast side of the airport, or a Taliban command and control location on the far west side of the airport. The text included a pass that the Americans were meant to show the Taliban in order to get through Taliban checkpoints and the gate at Kabul Airport.

The Taliban would check the pass against a manifest of names — provided by the State Department — of evacuees eligible to be waved through the checkpoint, the officials said.

"The Taliban were essentially processing American citizens," one official said. Defense officials said the Taliban were not allowed to keep copies of the passes or the list of names and that most people on the manifest were out of the country already.

Once they verified the documents, the Taliban would organize the evacuees into smaller groups and escort them to the airport in intervals, at times blocking off and securing the roads leading up to the gates to provide safe passage through crowds often gathered at the gates, the officials said.

The Taliban began escorting Americans, third-country nationals, and some Afghan citizens on Aug. 21, after large crowds began massing around the airport gates, the officials said. Both meeting locations were close to gates manned by U.S. troops, allowing the military to observe the Taliban actions from inside the walls, the officials said.

Thousands of Afghan civilians trying to enter the airport blocked access to the gates, often making it too dangerous for Americans to pass through. After coordinating with the U.S., the Taliban pushed back the crowds and cleared the way for small groups of Americans to enter the gates.

The U.S. also encouraged the Taliban to push the checkpoints further away from the airport, which helped disperse the large crowds at each gate. The Taliban continued securing the roads around the gates until the U.S. military had withdrawn.

A U.S. official described the Taliban as being "very cooperative" during this process. Just weeks earlier, the U.S. had been conducting airstrikes on Taliban positions.

The family that was on the bus with the alleged explosives, however, still hasn't been able to leave Afghanistan.

Rep. John Garamendi, D.-Calif., believes the U.S. will work with the Taliban in the future. "There's been coordination and communication with the Taliban for several years," he said. Garamendi believes the U.S. needs to maintain diplomatic and military relations with the Taliban because there are still Americans and Afghans that need help leaving the country, and because of the persistent threat from terrorist groups like ISIS-K and al Qaeda.

Garamendi said his office has helped several hundred American and Afghan citizens safely out of Afghanistan over the past few weeks. He is hopeful the Taliban will continue to help people get out of the country. "I suspect they intend to be a different government," he said.

Despite the coordination during the evacuation, however, none of the three senior U.S. defense officials believe the Taliban will become a partner, and all expressed skepticism that the Taliban had changed their brutal ways.

"This is not a new Taliban," one official said. "They have a long way to go to build confidence with the U.S."

"I can't foresee the way future coordination between us would go," McKenzie said on Monday. "I would simply say that they wanted us out, we wanted to get out with our people and with our friends and partners. And so for a short period of time our issues, our view of the world, was congruent, it was the same."