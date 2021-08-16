Taliban's Afghanistan takeover raises big questions for U.S. security chiefs

The Taliban’s lightning-fast offensive across Afghanistan has placed intense pressure on the American security establishment to explain the rout of the Afghan Army, which the U.S. spent billions to train and equip in a war that cost thousands of American lives.

The Taliban, a force of some 75,000 militants, overwhelmed the U.S.-trained army numbering some 300,000 — at times, without a single bullet fired. While American military officials had warned that the Taliban had the momentum in the 20-year war, the pace and manner of their victory two decades after being toppled has exposed how badly prepared U.S. trained Afghan troops were.

The rushed evacuation of U.S. embassy personnel in Kabul over the weekend has drawn comparisons to chaotic images of Americans being airlifted from the roof of the U.S. embassy in Saigon in 1975.

It is clear that the Biden White House did not see this coming.

On July 8, President Joe Biden said “the jury is still out” on what would lie ahead as the Taliban made significant progress, but he said “the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.”

A Taliban flag is seen on a plinth with people gathered around the main city square at Pul-e-Khumri, the capital of Baghlan province. AFP via Getty Images

On Sunday, as the Taliban entered Kabul, Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the militants’ progress came much more quickly than the U.S. had anticipated.

Defense officials fear that a Taliban takeover could give Al Qaeda a chance to rebuild and grow their numbers. The U.S. invaded Afghanistan in 2001 and overthrew the Taliban, which had sheltered Al Qaeda founder and 9/11 mastermind, Osama bin Laden.

"The puzzle for me is the absence of contingency planning: If everyone knew we were headed for the exits, why did we not have a plan over the past two years for making this work?" retired Gen. Douglas E. Lute, who led Afghan strategy at the National Security Council for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, said in an interview with The New York Times published on Saturday.

‘Without firing a single shot’

Afghan forces' inability "to defend their country” played a key role in the Taliban’s rapid progress, according to Blinken.

While the Taliban has sought to portray each of their victories as a “capture,” not every prize was hard-won, according to Ashley Jackson, co-director of the Centre for the Study of Armed Groups, a London-based think tank. Afghan forces and political leaders often opted to strike deals and surrender to the militant group rather than fight what for many likely felt like a losing battle.

As they captured one strategic post after another, the militants were often met with little resistance, with even the Taliban fighters surprised by the speed of their advance.

The Taliban had previously told NBC News that they had signed deals with local administrations when they started seizing control of districts in the rural areas and used the help of local tribal elders to convey their message to local authorities, offering general amnesty in exchange for no resistance.

Where deals were not cut, Afghan forces still appear to have melted away. American officers have long worried that rampant corruption would undermine the resolve of badly paid, ill-fed and erratically supplied front-line soldiers, Reuters reported.

“It worked very well and we captured more than 150 districts in a few days without firing a single shot,” a Taliban commander in the southeastern city of Ghazni said.

Intelligence officials, meanwhile, have been pushing back on the charge that they should have been able to anticipate the rapid collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban advance. Accounts differ about when, exactly, the spies expected that to happen.

Doug London, a former senior CIA officer who ran counter terrorism operations in Afghanistan before he retired in 2018, told NBC News it was well understood within the intelligence community that Kabul could fall within weeks if the U.S. withdrew the bulk of its military and intelligence assets.

And a Western intelligence official who could not be named speaking about sensitive matters added, “There absolutely was intelligence reporting that it could happen this fast. This was not a surprise.”

The official said it was always clear that the Afghan military could not hold up without U.S. air support, and that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani accelerated his own demise by disregarding the advice of U.S. and British officials who urged him to make deals with potential allies.

But a Congressional official briefed on the matter, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said that while intelligence officials always warned of a potential catastrophic implosion of the Afghan military, no U.S. agency warned it could happen in days.

A senior defense intelligence official told NBC News that the worst-case scenario in an intelligence assessment from last month indicated that Kabul could fall before Sept. 11.

“No official estimate has been pessimistic enough” for how this has played out, the official added.