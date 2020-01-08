The air base Iran fired on Wednesday, Ain al-Asad, is a hub that is home to hundreds of American forces in Iraq.
The base, a sprawling complex about 110 miles northwest of Baghdad, houses about 1,500 U.S. and coalition forces, according to the Associated Press. It's in the western Anbar desert of Iraq.
It was not immediately known whether there were casualties. Like other large U.S. bases overseas, Ain al-Asad is "full of places where troops can take cover," NBC News foreign correspondent Richard Engel reported Tuesday night.
In addition to the 1,500 U.S. and coalition forces, approximately 70 Norwegian troops were at Ain al-Asad at the time of the attack, according to the Associated Press.
Both the president and vice president have traveled to Ain al-Asad In recent years.
In December 2018, President Donald Trump made a surprise Christmastime visit to American troops, flying in on a darkened Air Force One with first lady Melania Trump. It was his first time in an active combat zone in office.
Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence also paid an unannounced visit to Ain al-Asad just before Thanksgiving last year and served a turkey lunch to U.S. forces.
"Here at all al-Asad Air Base, you prove every day what the world knows: The armed forces of the United States are the greatest force for good that the world has ever known," Pence told troops at the time.
By attacking on Ain al-Asad, Iran was retaliating for the killing of Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general, last week in a U.S. airstrike. Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at Ain al-Asad as well as another Iraqi air base housing U.S. forces.
An estimated 5,000 U.S. troops are stationed throughout Iraq.
Ain al-Asad was first used by U.S. troops after the 2003 Iraqi invasion that led to the downfall of dictator Saddam Hussein, and later for U.S. troops fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria.