Targeting Russian oligarchs, U.S. seeks 'superyacht' worth up to $735 million 

In response to the invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. announced Thursday it's targeting some of Russia's wealthiest men — and seeking to take their opulent possessions, such as a "superyacht" worth as much as $735 million.

The State Department and Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) named a host of oligarchs, their family members and other Russian organizations, all with close ties to President Vladimir Putin.

At the top of the list was mining and mineral magnate Alisher Usmanov and his floating palace known as “Dilbar.”

U.S. authorities said they want to seize the "superyacht," which has two helipads and one of the world's largest indoor pools on a boat.

The Cayman Islands-flagged vessel is believed to be worth between $600 million and $735 million.

“Treasury is committed to holding Russian elites to account for their support of President Putin’s war of choice,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

Alisher Usmanov speaks at his office in Moscow on April 6, 2017. Andrey Rudakov / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

“Today, across the U.S. government and in coordination with partners and allies, we are demonstrating our commitment to impose massive costs on Putin’s closest confidants and their family members and freeze their assets in response to the brutal attack on Ukraine. We also continue to target Russia’s destabilizing disinformation efforts.”

The sanction list produced Thursday also includes energy tycoon Nikolay Tokarev, his real estate executive daughter Maiya Tokareva, businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin and several companies responsible for disinformation, officials said.