It's unlikely she imagined it, even in her wildest dreams.

But a university student will now be able to fulfill her goal of attending university after singer Taylor Swift donated thousands of dollars towards her University funds.

Victoria Mano, 18, had received an offer to study mathematics at the U.K.'s University of Warwick, after gaining top marks in her A-Level exams, which are similar to SATs in the U.S.

However, she was was not eligible for maintenance loans or grants in the U.K., having only moved to the country four years ago from Portugal to live with relatives in London.

So in a bid to raise money, she set up an online fundraising page with a £40,000 ($53,000) target.

Explaining how challenging it was to move away from her mother, she wrote that "it was a sacrifice worth being made."

"In my family’s eyes If you can get a university education in the UK, you will be set apart for life," she added.

After her story was shared on social media, she had raised almost half of that when the popstar stepped in to make up the remaining £23,373 ($30,000) on Thursday.

"I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality," Swift wrote in a message alongside her donation. "I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor."

Vitoria later tweeted her thanks to the star.

Of course I have to thank @taylorswift13 for donating more than £23k towards my campaign♥️♥️ I wouldn't have reached my target so quickly if it wasn't for you❣️❣️ May God bless you abundantly — Vitoria (@vitoriamariox) August 20, 2020

Calling it "a blessing out of the blue," in a separate interview with British broadcaster Sky News, Vitoria said that she hoped God would pay Swift "10 times more."

She added that she was hoping to pursue a career in technology when she finished her degree.