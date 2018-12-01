Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Nancy Ing and Linda Givetash

PARIS — Thousands of French police were deployed Saturday on Paris' famed Champs-Élysées avenue to contain another round of demonstrations against gas tax hikes.

Police launched tear gas and water canon as some of the so-called Yellow Jackets protesting President Emmanuel Macron's economic reforms tried to force their way across official lines.

Hundreds of demonstrators milled around at the top of the Champs-Élysées. Access to the major thoroughfare was closed to cars and monitored by police with identity checks and bag inspections.

Police barricaded entrances to the Arc de Triomphe and other landmarks.

Several violent demonstrations have broken out in recent weeks, prompting Interior Minister Christophe Castaner to assign 4,000 officers to secure the capital this weekend.

According to the city's police, 69 people were arrested last weekend and two dozen were injured when 8,000 protesters defied government orders by marching down Champs Elysee.

Macron responded to last week's violent march by denouncing "those who attacked the forces of order."

The new fuel tax that takes effect Jan. 1 will raise gas prices around 12 cents per gallon. On diesel the hike will be about 28 cents per gallon.

Last week, gasoline cost around $6.26 per gallon in Paris, while diesel was around $6.28 per gallon.

Macron has so far refused to reconsider the hikes despite calls from protesters who analysts say are feeling forgotten amid rising costs of living.

Nancy Ing reported from Paris; Linda Givetash from London.