Teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg delivered an emotional and scathing speech at the United Nations on Monday, accusing world leaders of stealing her dreams and her childhood with their inaction on climate change.
"I shouldn't be up here. I should be back at school on the other side of the ocean," the 16-year-old from Sweden told the United Nations Climate Action Summit. "Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words."
Thunberg slammed the members of the U.N. for caring more about money and "fairytales of eternal economic growth" than collapsing ecosystems, mass extinctions and people suffering due to climate change.
"You say you hear us and that you understand the urgency, but no matter how sad and angry I am I do not want to believe that because if you really understood the situation and still kept on failing to act, then you would be evil, and that I refuse to believe," Thunberg said.
She also said that the "popular idea" of cutting emissions by 50 percent in 10 years only yields a 50 percent chance of keeping the earth's warming trend below the 1.5 degree Celsius threshold, which could set off "catastrophic chain reactions beyond human control" if breached.
"A 50 percent risk is simply not acceptable to us — we who have to live with the consequences," she said.
Thunberg said the earth’s remaining CO2 budget was rapidly dwindling — citing a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that said the planet experienced a 70 gigaton deficit in the earth’s remaining CO2 budget from January 2018 to present.
But Thunberg said leaders from the United Nations wouldn’t suggest more radical plans to reduce emissions because they are “still not mature enough to tell it like it is.”
“You are failing us but young people are starting to understand your betrayal,” Thunberg said. “The eyes of all future generations are upon you and if you choose to fail us, I say we will never forgive you.”