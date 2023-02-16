Teenager rescued from rubble in Turkey 10 days after quake

A teenage girl was pulled alive from the rubble in Turkey on Thursday more than 10 days after an earthquake that has killed more than 39,000 people in the country and neighboring Syria, as families of those still missing await news of their fate.

The 17-year-old was rescued in Turkey’s southeastern Kahramanmaras province, broadcaster TRT Haber reported, 248 hours since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck in the dead of night on Feb. 6.

Footage showed her being carried on a stretcher to an ambulance covered with a gold colored thermal blanket.

The number of people killed by the deadliest earthquake in Turkey’s modern history has risen to 36,187, authorities said. Thousands more have been killed in Syria, where the earthquake has compounded a humanitarian crisis caused by 12 years of war.

While several people were also found alive in Turkey on Wednesday, reports of such rescues have become increasingly infrequent. Authorities in Turkey and Syria have not announced how many people are still missing.