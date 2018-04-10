Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

TEL AVIV, Israel ­— Ten Palestinians were killed after Israeli troops opened fire during the latest protests along the Israel-Gaza border on Friday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Tens of thousands of Gaza residents were demonstrating for the second week in a row for refugees’ right to return to the villages and towns their families lived in before the establishment of the State of Israel — a principle Israel rejects.

Among the dead was a Palestinian photojournalist, Yasser Murtaga, who was hit while holding his camera and wearing a blue flak jacket marked “Press.” Journalists who were with him at the time he was shot said the 30-year-old was over 100 yards from the border. He was hit in an exposed area just below the armpit.

Five other journalists were wounded, according to the Palestinian Journalists Union.

In a statement to NBC News, the Israeli Defense Force said, "The IDF is committed to preventing infiltrations into Israeli territory and threats against IDF troops and Israeli civilians."

"The IDF does not intentionally target journalists," the statement continued. "The circumstances in which journalists were allegedly hit by IDF fire are not familiar to the IDF, and are being looked into."