CHIANG RAI, Thailand — The boys who spent at least two weeks trapped a dark, damp cave waved to the world from their hospital beds on Wednesday in their first public appearance since they were saved.

All 12 teenagers, their soccer coach and four Navy SEALs who rescued them are well and recovering, said Chaiwetch Thanapaisal, director of Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital.

A video clip showed some of the children giving the victory signs and sitting up in bed on a ward where they are being kept in quarantine.

Nurses tended to them and the boys responded with the customary Thai sign of respect — hands pressed together while bowing the head. Anxious and emotional parents watched and waved from behind a glass barrier.

"Don't need to worry about their physical health and even more so for their mental health," Chaiwetch said. "Everyone is strong in mind and heart."