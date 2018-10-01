Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MAE SAI, Thailand — Divers have begun the third phase of the rescue of a youth soccer team trapped for more than two weeks in a flooded cave in northern Thailand and aim to bring out the last four boys and their coach Tuesday, the top rescue official said.

The eight boys brought out by divers over the previous two days are in "high spirits," a senior health official said. Doctors were being cautious because of the infection risk and were isolating the boys in the hospital.

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha poses with relatives of the boys who were trapped in a flooded cave. HANDOUT / Thailand Government House via Re

Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said Tuesday's rescue operation began just after 10 a.m. local time (11 p.m. ET Monday) and involves 19 divers. A medic and three Thai Navy SEALs who have stayed with the boys on a small, dry shelf deep in the flooded cave will also come out, he said.

"We expect that if there is no unusual condition ... the four boys, one coach, the doctor, and three SEALs who have been with the boys since the first day will come out today," he told a news conference to loud cheering.

Nargonsak said this phase may take longer than the previous two rescue missions, which went on for up to 11 hours.

Rescuers prepare to enter the cave complex on Tuesday. Sakchai Lalit / AP

The plight of the boys and their coach has riveted Thailand and much of the world — from the heart-sinking news they were missing to the first flickering video of the huddle of anxious yet smiling boys when they were found 10 days later by a pair of British divers.

They were trapped in the cave complex that became flooded by monsoon rains while they were exploring it after a soccer practice on June 23.

At a news conference, Jesada Chokdumrongsuk, permanent secretary at the Public Health Ministry, said the first four boys rescued, aged 12 to 16, are now able to eat normal food, though they can't yet take the spicy food favored by many Thais.

Two of the boys possibly have a lung infection but all eight are generally "healthy and smiling," he said.