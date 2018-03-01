“The water level in the cave is still very high, so we have to teach them how to swim to come out from there,” the provincial governor, Narongsak Osottanakorn, told reporters. “We will give them diver masks, but only the rescue teams can decide whether they can be brought out safely in this way."

The handful of rescuers who joined the group in the cave brought food and energy supplements, salt water solution, anti-inflammatory drugs and basic painkillers, he added.

"They are very weak and very skinny, and almost unable to walk," Reymenants said, "so that’s what they are working on now — to give them strength and get them back on their legs."

The schoolboys, ages 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old assistant coach set out on June 23 after a soccer game. What was supposed to be a trip to the Tham Luang Nang Non caves in Chiang Rai, a popular tourist attraction in the region, turned into an ordeal that has transfixed the country after rising waters trapped the group.

Rescue efforts were launched after parents reported the boys missing,but heavy rains hampered the work with muddy water filling the cave chambers and stopping the divers trying to find the group.