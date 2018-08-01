Mission to rescue boys trapped in Thailand cave has begun

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

CHIANG RAI, Thailand — An attempt to rescue of a soccer team of boys and their coach trapped in a cave in northern Thailand has begun, the governor said.

The 12 boys and their coach have been trapped in the Tham Luang cave for more than two weeks.

Thirteen international expert divers and five Thai navy SEAL divers have entered the cave to try and take the group out, Chiang Rai acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said at a news conference.

He said the divers went in at 10 a.m. and the boys will gradually come out accompanied by two divers each. He says the earliest they will come out is 9 p.m. Sunday local time (10 a.m. ET).

"Our mission will be ongoing until the last kid comes out," Narongsak said. He said that the water level inside the cave has decreased, and with the threat of more rain now is the time to act to save the boys.

Medical teams have been rehearsing for a rescue for days and are prepared, Narongsak said, and added that the boys' families were made aware of the rescue attempt.

Speculation that a rescue attempt was imminent was fueled when Thai authorities at 7 a.m. Sunday local time (8 p.m. Saturday ET) ordered the media, including the Thai press, to leave the area around the entrance to the cave, citing a "rescue operation,"

As reporters filtered away from the site ahead of the 9 a.m. deadline, they crossed path with army medics and expert divers who were arriving.

They entered the site under brooding clouds spitting steady rain. Until Saturday evening, the torrential downpours that had been forecasted had failed to materialize, giving authorities a window to extract water from the cave and give further cave diving training to the boys. The weather broke around 9 p.m. Saturday though, with a deluge hitting the area.