Thai officials clear media from cave site, rescue attempt for trapped boys could be imminent

As reporters filtered away from the site ahead of the 9 a.m. deadline, they crossed path with army medics and expert divers who were arriving.

They entered the site under brooding clouds spitting steady rain. Until Saturday evening, the torrential downpours that had been forecasted had failed to materialize, giving authorities a window to extract water from the cave and give further cave diving training to the boys. The weather broke around 9 p.m. Saturday though, with a deluge hitting the area.

Speaking at a briefing Saturday, Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn had said that an evacuation would start as soon as heavy rains started again.

Several options had been proposed — including drilling holes in the ceiling of the cave to hoist them out and keeping them supplied with sustenance inside the network of passages underneath the mountains on the border of Thailand and Myanmar.

Another option is scuba-diving the team through the narrow, waterlogged passages. Some of those trapped can't swim. Details of how any rescue operation would proceed were not immediately clear.

"Scuba-ing the kids out is the only way," one diver at the cave entrance said Saturday.

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their assistant coach were found inside the cave on Monday, after nine days underground, hungry but in good spirits. They went missing after they set out to explore the cave on June 23.

The chamber they are trapped in takes even experienced navy SEAL divers as long as five or six hours to complete.

An update Saturday from the Thai navy said three navy SEALs were with the boys and their coach, one a doctor, the Associated Press reported. The 13 are having health evaluations and rehabilitation, and are being taught diving skills. Food, electrolyte drinks, drinking water, medicine and oxygen canisters have been delivered to them. A major concern of the rescuers is that oxygen levels in their safe space could fall dangerously low.

A former Thai navy SEAL, Sanam Kunan, 38, died early Friday after losing consciousnesswhile returning from placing air tanks deep inside the caves. He could not be revived despite the attempts of a fellow diver, officials said.