Day after Thai attack, traumatized relatives cling to slain children's toys

Crying and clutching toys, traumatized relatives gathered at a child day care center in Thailand where a day earlier a former policeman had slain 34 people, most of them children, in a knife and gun rampage that horrified the nation.

Government buildings flew flags at half mast on Friday to mourn victims — 23 of them children — of the carnage in Uthai Sawan, a town 310 miles northeast of Bangkok, the capital of the largely Buddhist country.

After leaving the day care center — a pink, one-story building surrounded by a lawn and small palm trees — filled with dead, dying and wounded, the ex-officer went home and shot dead his wife and son before turning his weapon on himself.

Most of the children, aged between two and five years, were slashed to death, while adults were shot, police said in the aftermath of the worst child death tolls in a massacre by a single killer in recent history.

The aunt of a three-year old boy who died in the slaughter held a stuffed dog and a toy tractor in her lap as she recounted how she had rushed to the scene when the news first spread.