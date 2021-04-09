Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, posted a tribute Friday to Prince Philip following news of his death.

The couple updated their website Archewell to read: "IN LOVING MEMORY OF His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh."

"THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE...YOU WILL BE GREATLY MISSED," the message continued.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are joined by her mother, Doria Ragland, as they show their new son, named as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to the Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle, Britain May 8, 2019 in this image released on May 8, 2019. Chris Allerton / Reuters file

Prince Philip, 99, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, died Friday morning, weeks after he had been admitted to a London hospital for a medical procedure and treatment for an infection.

A statement posted on the royal family's website said that he "passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

"Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss," the royal family said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.