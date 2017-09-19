LONDON — A third man has been taken into custody on suspicion of playing a part in Friday's attack on a London subway, British authorities said Tuesday.

The latest arrest took place Tuesday night in Wales, where detectives charged a 25-year-old man on terrorism charges, London police said.

A police forensic officer stands beside the train where an incident happened, that police say they are investigating as a terrorist attack, at Parsons Green subway station in London on Sept. 15, 2017. Frank Augstein / AP

The operation included a search of at least one property in the area, police said.

Two other men, arrested the day after the attack, remain behind bars.

None of the three have been publicly named by authorities.

Searches were taking place at four locations, Dean Haydon, head of the Met Counter Terrorism Command, said in a statement Tuesday evening. "This continues to be a fast-moving investigation," he said.

Thirty people were hurt in a fiery detonation at the Parsons Green station in southwest London last week. At the scene, investigators found the remnants of an improvised explosive device.

Emma Ong reported from London, Jon Schuppe reported from New York City