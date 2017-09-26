JERUSALEM — Three Israeli border policemen were killed and another seriously injured when an attacker opened fire outside an upscale Jewish settlement inside the Palestinian West Bank.

The suspect was shot and killed after shooting at the officers who were guarding the secured community of Har Adar, police spokesman Luba Samri said.

The victims who were in their 20s and 30s were declared dead on scene. A fourth victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition, Nir Buzaglo, with Israel's Magen David Adom medical service, said.

The suspect, a 37-year-old Palestinian man from the village of Beit Suriq, had tried to blend in with Palestinian day laborers entering the gated community, Samri said.

Har Adar is an upscale community west of Jerusalem, on the seam line between the West Bank and Israel proper — and an unusual target in the wave of violence that Israel has been coping with over the past two years.

Since September 2015, Palestinians have killed 48 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist in stabbings, shooting and car-ramming attacks.

During that same time, Israeli forces have killed over 255 Palestinians; Israel says most of them were attackers, others died in clashes with Israeli forces. Most of the attacks have been stabbings against security forces, primarily in the West Bank.

The attack comes as U.S. Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt is scheduled to arrive in Israel for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in hopes of reviving peace talks.