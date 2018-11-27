Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Elisha Fieldstadt

Three U.S. service members were killed and three were wounded in Afghanistan when an improvised explosive device detonated Tuesday, NATO officials said.

An American contractor was also wounded when the device detonated near Ghazni city. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, saying a military vehicle was destroyed. The group appeared to believe of two soldiers were killed and two were injured.

The contractor and the three wounded service members were evacuated and being treated for their injuries.

The U.S. Department of Defense does not identify killed service members until 24 hours after their families are notified.

On Saturday, Army Sgt. Leandro A.S. Jasso, 25, from Washington state was killed in Afghanistan's Helmand province by small arms fire, according to Defense Department officials. It is believed he was accidentally shot by a member of the Afghan Security Forces who work in conjunction with the U.S. military.