Doing the Nutbush: One country’s strange love affair with Tina Turner

Many Australians feel a special connection to Tina Turner, with one of her early songs having found a unique place in the country’s culture.

As fans around the world mourn the singer’s death at the age of 83, many in the country remember growing up learning the line dance to Nutbush City Limits, the song she performed with her then-husband and collaborator Ike in 1973.

The song is about life in a small town in Tennessee and, despite it being a far cry from life in Australia, the dance has become a staple of weddings and parties.

There are a number of reasons why this is very strange.

Turner’s performances of the song never included the dance that has become so loved by Australians, and the song wasn’t even that popular anyway, peaking at number 14 when it was released in the 1970s and then at 16 when it was re-released in 1991.