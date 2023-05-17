First full-size scan reveals Titanic wreck as never seen before

The first full-size digital scan of the Titanic has revealed the world’s most famous shipwreck as never seen before, and experts hope that it will provide more insight into how the liner came to sink in 1912.

Created using deep-sea mapping, the unique 3D view of the entire vessel could break through “a century’s worth of human interpretation” about what happened to the liner as it made its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York, Parks Stephenson, a Titanic analyst and historian, told NBC News on Wednesday.

The new scan “blew me away,” said Stephenson, who was asked to assess the image. He added that it was a “major step to driving the narrative of the Titanic towards evidence-based, scientific research and not speculation.”